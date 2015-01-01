|
Citation
|
Garza AD, Franklin CA, Goodson A. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
While an increasing body of literature has assessed police response to intimate partner violence (IPV), a dearth of this research has examined police decision-making with formal reports of IPV among Latina immigrants. Using a LatCrit theoretical framework, the current study addressed this substantive gap through the systematic methods of the grounded theory approach to assess a sample of 36 police case files drawn from an agency located in one of the fifth most populous and diverse US cities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
police; intimate partner violence; decision-making; case processing; Latina immigrants