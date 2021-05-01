|
Khaday S, Li KW, Man SS, Chan AHS. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 78: 105-114.
INTRODUCTION: Construction sites exhibit unique hazardous characteristics. Hence, investigating the causes of fatal and nonfatal accidents is extremely important to promote safety on construction sites. Literature shows a risk perception (RP) scale for construction workers; to expand the existing research, this study aims to identify risky scenarios for assessing the RP of Thai construction workers, with the goal of reducing workplace incidents.
Demographics; Risk perception; Risk-taking behavior; Safety on construction sites