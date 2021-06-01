|
Bunner J, Prem R, Korunka C. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 78: 1-8.
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: The objective of this study was to determine the reciprocal relationship between safety professionals perceived organizational support (POS) and perceived safety climate. Safety professionals are most effective when they perceive support from management and employees and they also attribute most of their success to support from the organization. Their work directly improves safety climate, and organizations with a high safety climate show a higher value for the safety professional. The causal direction of this relationship is, however, unclear.
Safety culture; Longitudinal; Organizational level; Safety manager; Safety practitioner