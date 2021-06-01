Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study investigates the impact of several risk factors (i.e., roadway, driver, vehicle, environmental, and barrier-specific characteristics) on the injury severity resulting from barrier-related crashes and also on barrier-hit outcomes (i.e., vehicle containment, vehicle redirection, and barrier penetration). A total of 1,685 barrier-related crashes, which occurred on three major interstate highways (I-65, I-85, and I-20) in the state of Alabama, were collected for a seven-year period (2010-2016), and all relevant information from the police reports was reviewed. Features that were rarely explored before (e.g., median width, barrier length, barrier offset or lateral position, left shoulder width, blockout type, and number of cables) were also collected and examined. Two types of longitudinal barriers were analyzed: high-tension cable barriers installed on medians and strong-post guardrails installed on medians and/or roadsides.



METHOD: Two separate mixed logit (MXL) models were used to analyze crash injury severity in median and roadside barrier-related crashes. Two additional MXL models were separately adopted for median and roadside barrier-related crashes to estimate the probability of three barrier-hit outcomes (vehicle containment, vehicle redirection, and barrier penetration).



RESULTS: The results of crash injury severity MXL models showed that, for both median and roadside barrier crashes, barrier penetration, female drivers, and driver fatigue were associated with a higher probability of injury or fatal crashes. The results of barrier-hit MXL models showed that longer barrier length, Brifen cable barrier system, and barrier lateral position were significant predictors of median barrier-hit outcomes, whereas dark lighting condition, driving under the influence (DUI), presence of curved freeway sections, and right shoulder width significantly contributed to roadside barrier-hit outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: The MXL model succeeded in identifying several contributing factors of crash severity and barrier-hit outcomes along Alabama's interstate highways. Practical applications: One study application is to design longer barrier run length (greater than 1230 feet or 0.2 miles) to reduce the barrier penetration likelihood.

