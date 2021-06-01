|
Hosseinpour M, Haleem K. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 78: 155-169.
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

INTRODUCTION: This study investigates the impact of several risk factors (i.e., roadway, driver, vehicle, environmental, and barrier-specific characteristics) on the injury severity resulting from barrier-related crashes and also on barrier-hit outcomes (i.e., vehicle containment, vehicle redirection, and barrier penetration). A total of 1,685 barrier-related crashes, which occurred on three major interstate highways (I-65, I-85, and I-20) in the state of Alabama, were collected for a seven-year period (2010-2016), and all relevant information from the police reports was reviewed. Features that were rarely explored before (e.g., median width, barrier length, barrier offset or lateral position, left shoulder width, blockout type, and number of cables) were also collected and examined. Two types of longitudinal barriers were analyzed: high-tension cable barriers installed on medians and strong-post guardrails installed on medians and/or roadsides.
Language: en
Barrier-related crashes; Cable barriers; Crash injury severity; Safety barrier; Strong-post guardrails