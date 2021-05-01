|
Citation
|
Singh M, Cheng W, Samuelson D, Kwong J, Li B, Cao M, Li Y. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 78: 180-188.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Pedestrian safety is a major concern as traffic crashes are the leading cause of fatalities and injuries for commuters. Traffic safety research in the past has developed various strategies to counteract traffic crashes, including the safety performance function (SPF). However, there is still a need for research dedicated to enhancing the SPF for pedestrians from perspectives of methodological framework and data input. To fill this gap, this study aims to add to the current SPF development practice literature by focusing on pedestrian-involved collisions, while considering the typical vehicle ones as well.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bivariate models; Crash frequency Models; Pedestrian count; Pedestrian-Vehicles crashes; Safety Performance Function