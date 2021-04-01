Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many healthcare providers do not consistently implement recommendations contained in clinical guidelines on mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). As such, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created the HEADS UP to Healthcare Providers online training to promote uptake of five key recommendations in the CDC Pediatric mTBI Guideline.



METHODS: Using data from modules in the CDC HEADS UP to Healthcare Providers online training, healthcare providers' self-reported knowledge and self-efficacy prior to and immediately following completion of the training was analyzed.



RESULTS: Improvements for 8 out of the 10 knowledge questions had a high level of practical significance. The knowledge question with the highest level of practical significance pre- to post-test improvement was for the key guideline recommendation on neuroimaging (pre-test correct: 70.2%; post-test correct: 87.8%; (p < 0.0001, Cohen's g = 0.39). Four out of the six questions had a self-efficacy level increase of a high level of practical significance (r > 0.50) between the pre- and post-tests. The self-efficacy question with pre- to post-test improvement with the highest level of practical significance was "I am confident in my ability to manage the return to sports progression for my patients" (p < 0.001; r = 0.54).



CONCLUSIONS: The HEADS UP to Healthcare Providers online training led to significant improvements in knowledge and self-efficacy related to mTBI diagnosis and management. Expanded use of this training among healthcare providers who commonly provide care for pediatric patients with mTBI may be beneficial. Practical Applications: This study highlights several factors guideline developers may take into consideration when creating an implementation tool, such as using health behavior theories, working with partners and key stakeholders, and focusing on digital-based tools.

