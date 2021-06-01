Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Driver's evasive action is closely associated with collision risk in a critical traffic event. To quantify collision risk, surrogate safety measures (SSMs) have been estimated using vehicle trajectories. However, vehicle trajectories cannot clearly capture presence and time of driver's evasive action. Thus, this study determines the driver's evasive action based on his/her use of accelerator and brake pedals, and analyzes the effects of the driver's evasive action time (i.e., duration of evasive action) on rear-end collision risk.



METHOD: Fifty drivers' car-following behavior on a freeway was observed using a driving simulator. An SSM called "Deceleration Rate to Avoid Crash (DRAC)" and the evasive action time were determined for each driver using the data from the driving simulator. Each driver tested two traffic scenarios - Cars and Trucks scenarios where conflicting vehicles were cars and trucks, respectively. The factors related to DRAC were identified and their effects on DRAC were analyzed using the Generalized Linear Models and random effects models.



RESULTS: DRAC decreased with the evasive action time and DRAC was closely related to drivers' gender and driving experience at the road sections where evasive action to avoid collision was required. DRAC was also significantly different between Cars and Trucks scenarios. The effect of the evasive action time on DRAC varied among different drivers, particularly in the Trucks scenario.



CONCLUSIONS: Longer evasive action time can significantly reduce crash risk. Driver characteristics are more closely related to effective evasive action in complex driving conditions. Practical Applications: Based on the findings of this study, driver warning information can be developed to alert drivers to take specific evasive action that reduces collision risk in a critical traffic event. The information is likely to reduce the variability of the driver's evasive action and the speed variations among different drivers.

