|
Citation
|
Sirajudeen AO, Law TH, Wong SV, Jakarni FM, Ng CP. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 78: 262-269.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Past empirical studies indicated that there is a Kuznets or reverse U-shaped relationship between road deaths and per capita income, such that the number of road death increases at a low level of per capita reverse U-shaped relationship was observed between road injuries and per capita income. While these studies explored the impact of per capita income on road deaths and road injuries, no studies have examined the relationship between per capita income and road death to road injury ratio (DPI).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Motorcycles; Economic growth; Accessibility roads; Mobility roads; Motorcars; Road deaths; Road injuries