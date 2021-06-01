|
Liu S, Fan WD, Li Y. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 78: 276-291.
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
PROBLEM: The rollover crash is a serious crash type that often causes higher injury severities. Moreover, factors that contribute to the injury severities of rollover crashes may show instabilities in different vehicle types and time periods, which requires further investigations. This study utilizes the rollover crash data in North Carolina from Highway Safety Information System (HSIS) to study the effect instabilities of factors in vehicle type and time periods in rollover crashes.
Injury severity; Safety; Contributing factors; Transferability; Vehicle type