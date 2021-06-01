Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The objective of this study is to examine sport and recreational (S&R) activity participation and injury rates (IR) in high school students (ages 14-19).



METHODS: High school students (N = 24 schools, n = 2,029; 958 male, 1,048 female, 23 identified 'other' or missing; ages 14-19) in Alberta completed a web-based survey during class (October 2018-March 2019). Students identified their top three sports for participation in the past year. Primary outcome measures included IR for (a) any S&R-related injury, (b) most serious S&R-related injury resulting in medical attention, and (c) most serious injury resulting in restriction from S&R for at least one day.



RESULTS: In total, 1763/2029 (86.89%) respondents [861/958 (89.87%) male, 886/1048 (84.54%) female, 16/23 (69.57%) identifying as 'other' or missing] participated in an S&R activity in the past year. Top sports for male participation were basketball (33.08%; 95% CI 27.67-39.00), ice hockey (20.46%; 95% CI 14.87-27.47), and soccer (19.42%; 95% CI 15.67-23.80). Top sports for female participation were dance (22.52%; 95% CI 17.98-27.82), basketball (18.32%; 95% CI 14.32-23.14), and badminton (17.84%; 95% CI 13.35-23.43). Of the 1,971 students completing the S&R injury question, 889 reported at least one injury during the past year [(IR = 45.10 injuries/100 students/year (95% CI 39.72-50.61)]. The medical attention IR was 29.09 injuries/100 students/year (95% CI 24.49-34.17) and time loss IR was 36.00 injuries/100 students/year (95% CI 30.47-41.93).



CONCLUSIONS: High school student S&R IRs are high with 29% of adolescents reporting at least one medical attention injury within the past year. Injury prevention strategies targeting youth are necessary. Practical Application: Participation in S&R activities has multiple physical, psychological, and health benefits for adolescents, but some S&R activities also have greater risks of injury. This study informs the next sports to target for implementation of optimal prospective surveillance and injury prevention strategies among high school aged students.

