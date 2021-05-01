Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Motorcyclists are particularly at risk of being injured when involved in a road traffic accident. To avoid such crashes, emergency braking and/or swerving maneuvers are frequently performed. The recent development of dynamic motorcycle simulators may allow to study the influences of various disturbance factors such as sleep deprivation (SD) and time-of-day (TOD) in safe conditions.



METHODS: Twelve young healthy males took part in 8 tests sessions at 06:00 h, 10:00 h, 14:00 h, 18:00 h after a night with or without sleep, in a random order. Participants had to perform an emergency braking and a swerving maneuver, both realized at 20 and 40 kph on a motorcycle dynamic simulator. For each task, the total distance/time necessary to perform the maneuver was recorded. Additional analysis was conducted on reaction and execution distance/time (considered as explanatory variables).



RESULTS: Both crash avoidance maneuvers (emergency braking and swerving) were affected by increased speed, resulting in longer time and distance at 40 kph than at 20 kph. Emergency braking was mainly influenced by sleep deprivation, which significantly increased the total distance necessary to stop at 40 kph (+1.57 m; + 20%; p < 0.01). These impaired performances can be linked to an increase in reaction time (+21%; p < 0.01). Considering the swerving maneuver, TOD and SD influences remained limited. TOD only influenced the reaction time/distance measured at 40 kph with poorer performance in the early morning (+30% at 06:00 h vs 18:00 h; p < 0.05).



DISCUSSION: Our results confirm that crash avoidance capabilities of young motorcyclists were influenced by the lack of sleep, mainly because of increased reaction times. More complex tasks (swerving maneuver) remained mostly unchanged in this paradigm. Practical Applications: Prevention campaigns should focus on the dangers of motorcycling while sleepy. Motorcycling simulators can be used to sensitize safely with sleep deprivation and time-of-day influences.

