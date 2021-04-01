|
de la Hoz-Torres ML, Aguilar AJ, Martínez-Aires MD, Ruiz DP. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 78: 47-58.
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: The appearance of musculoskeletal disorders (MDs) in professional drivers due to exposition to whole-body vibration (WBV) makes it relevant to assess this exposure. The European Directive 2002/44/EC has two methods to evaluate exposure to WBV (defined in ISO2631-1:2008). These methods evaluate the exposure associated with an 8-hour working day; however, MDs due to WBV could also be caused by accumulated exposure to vibrations over long term, and hence, the methods defined in the European directive may be limited in their ability to ensure the safety of workers exposed to WBV throughout their years of employment.
Heavy equipment vehicles; ISO2631-5; Safety interventions; Vibration assessment; Whole-body vibrations