Zhang C, He J, Yan X, Liu Z, Chen Y, Zhang H. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 78: 80-95.
INTRODUCTION: Freeway accidents are a leading cause of death in China, which also triggers substantial economic loss and an emotional burden to society. However, the internal mechanism of how microscopic kinetic parameters of vehicles influenced by road characteristics determine the occurrence of different types of accidents has not been explicitly studied. This research aimed to explore the "link role" of tire microscopic kinetic parameters in road characteristic variables and traffic accidents to aid in facilitating the traffic design and management, and thus to prevent traffic accident.
FPL model; Mechanism of traffic accidents; Microscopic kinetic parameters of tires; Normal driving conditions; RPL model; SOL model