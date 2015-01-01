|
Citation
|
Şenışık S, Köyağasıoğlu O, Denerel N. Phys. Sportsmed. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Having vitamin D levels within normal limits is important for bone and muscle health and its deficiency may increase the risk of injury. The aim of this cross-sectional study was to investigate whether vitamin D levels are different in indoor and outdoor athletes and its levels increase the risk of injury. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Serum vitamin D levels were measured in Caucasian adolescent athletes, who admitted to the sports medicine polyclinic due to a routine health check or injury. The study was carried out at 38°26' north latitude in İzmir between June and September 2019. After the physical examination of the injured athletes, the diagnoses were made accompanied by the findings obtained by imaging methods in cases of necessity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
25(OH)D; Bone injury; indoor and outdoor athletes; vitamin D deficiency