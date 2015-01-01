|
Citation
|
McMullen L, Parghi N, Rogers ML, Yao H, Bloch-Elkouby S, Galynker I. Psychiatry Res. 2021; 304: e114118.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The majority of suicide attempters do not disclose suicide ideation (SI) prior to making an attempt. When reported, SI is nevertheless associated with increased risk of suicide. This paper implemented machine learning (ML) approaches to assess the degree to which current and lifetime SI affect the predictive validity of the Suicide Crisis Syndrome (SCS), an acute condition indicative of imminent risk, for near-term suicidal behaviors (SB ).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Machine learning; Suicide crisis syndrome