Abstract

Pneumothorax is the presence of air in the pleural space that can result in the partial or complete collapse of a lung. Cigarette and cannabis smoking are also well-known risk factors. Vaping, on the other hand, is not as well-established as little is known about the impact electronic cigarettes have on the development of pneumothoraces despite their use rapidly increasing over the past decade. While the long-term adverse health effects of vaping are still unknown, the acute adverse events of vaping that have occurred are concerning. Pneumothoraces due to electronic cigarettes have been rarely reported so far but the body of literature illustrating an association is growing. We hope to contribute to it by presenting a case of a 19-year-old male who presented with an e-cigarette induced pneumothorax. It is our hope that this case brings more evidence to the dangers of e-cigarette use.

