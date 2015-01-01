SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wieckowska J, Assaad U, Aboudan M. Respir. Med. Case Rep. 2021; 33: e101421.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.rmcr.2021.101421

PMID

34401268

Abstract

Pneumothorax is the presence of air in the pleural space that can result in the partial or complete collapse of a lung. Cigarette and cannabis smoking are also well-known risk factors. Vaping, on the other hand, is not as well-established as little is known about the impact electronic cigarettes have on the development of pneumothoraces despite their use rapidly increasing over the past decade. While the long-term adverse health effects of vaping are still unknown, the acute adverse events of vaping that have occurred are concerning. Pneumothoraces due to electronic cigarettes have been rarely reported so far but the body of literature illustrating an association is growing. We hope to contribute to it by presenting a case of a 19-year-old male who presented with an e-cigarette induced pneumothorax. It is our hope that this case brings more evidence to the dangers of e-cigarette use.


Language: en

Keywords

e-cigarette; Pneumothorax; Vaping

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print