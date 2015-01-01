|
Actuarial scales provide a relatively objective and reliable assessment of individuals' risk of recidivism. Recent research has explored how graphs can improve quantitative risk communication. We tested whether graphs can improve understanding and perception of sexual violence risk when matched with risk metric. Participants (N = 676) were recruited from Amazon's MTurk platform and read a brief description of a man convicted of a sexual offense, including results of a fictional sexual recidivism risk scale. In Study 1, absolute risk of recidivism enabled participants to distinguish between individuals with relatively high and low risk of sexual recidivism. In Study 2, this distinction was enhanced by adding a graph, especially when percentiles were communicated. Risk ratios increased perceived risk.
risk assessment; sexual violence; graphs; risk communication; risk metric