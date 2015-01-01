|
Kontoghiorghe CN, Graham SM, Rodriguez J, Matzopoulos R, Maqungo S. SICOT J. 2021; 7: 43.
(Copyright © 2021, EDP Sciences)
INTRODUCTION: Orthopaedic injuries constitute a major aspect of morbidity and mortality following train accidents. The pattern of orthopaedic/musculoskeletal injuries sustained following these accidents has not been fully characterised. The main aim of this study is to describe the range of orthopaedic injuries reported in a major trauma centre and evaluate their management, as well as reporting mortality and amputation rates. Further aims are to identify the social and demographic background of the patients to suggest treatment and prevention strategies.
Orthopaedic injuries; Amputation; Limb salvage; Train accidents