Citation
McMurry TL, Cormier JM, Daniel T, Scanlon JM, Crandall JR. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Automated driving systems (ADS) are actively being deployed within the driving fleet. ADS are designed to safely navigate roadways, which entails an expectation of encountering varying degrees of potential conflict with other road users. The ADS design and evaluation process benefits from estimating injury severity probabilities for collisions that may occur. Current regression models in the literature are typically bespoke analyses involving targeted principal directions of force (PDOFs) and occupant positions. It is preferable to rely on injury severity models derived from a single source to provide a continuous function of risk for all planar collisions, while also accounting for specific vehicle and occupant characteristics. The novel feature of the proposed models is continuous, parametric injury risk surfaces that encompass the full spectrum of available United States field data.
Language: en
Keywords
Automated driving systems; CISS; injury risk function; NASS-CDS