Kourti A, Stavridou A, Panagouli E, Psaltopoulou T, Spiliopoulou C, Tsolia M, Sergentanis TN, Tsitsika A. Trauma Violence Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: COVID-19 outbreak and the followed confinement measures have raised concerns to specialists worldwide regarding the imminent increase in domestic violence cases. The present systematic review aims to identify the international trends in domestic violence during the COVID-19 epidemic and to examine the possible differences among all population groups and different geographic areas worldwide.
domestic violence; intimate partner violence; child abuse; COVID-19; confinement