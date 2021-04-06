Abstract

In this paper by Delbaere and colleagues (BMJ 2021;373:n740, doi:10.1136/bmj.n740, published 6 April 2021), when finalising the cost effectiveness analysis of their study, the authors discovered that the analysis to investigate the difference in proportion of fallers and injurious fallers between the two groups was not analysed using modified Poisson regression models for binary outcomes as was stated in the methods section of the paper. The correction of the error leads to narrower confidence intervals and smaller P values for all results relating to the proportion of fallers. Related to this error, the results for the proportion of people who had an injurious fall were mistaken for the results for the rate of injurious falls. These errors do not change the meaning of the paper.



The article and online PDF will be updated in due course.

Language: en