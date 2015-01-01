Abstract

BACKGROUND: Limited data describe poisoning exposures in pregnant women. Previous studies are limited to inpatient populations, those seen only by toxicologists, or single poison centers. This study aimed to describe poison exposures reported to U.S. poison control centers in pregnant patients compared to non-pregnant controls.



METHODS: This was a retrospective observational study of exposures reported to the American Association of Poison Control Centers National Poison Data System from 2000 through 2019. Pregnant patients were included from 15-44 years along with a random sampling of 5:1 age and year matched control group of non-pregnant exposures. Demographics, primary substance, and known medical outcomes were described. Chi square analysis was performed for comparisons.



RESULTS: From 2000 to 2019, a total of 131,619 pregnant cases and 658,095 non-pregnant controls were identified. The median age was 27 years (IQR: 22, 31) for the matched groups. For known trimester of pregnancy: 29.8, 37.0, and 28.2% were in the first, second, and third trimester, respectively. Most common exposures were analgesics and cleaning products. Intentional exposures were more common in non-pregnant compared to pregnant cases (41.2 vs 21.9%; OR 2.71, 95% CI 2.67-2.75), mostly self-harm attempts (31.5 vs. 15.8%). Notably, there was a large discrepancy in the proportion of environmental exposures, with fewer in non-pregnant controls compared with pregnant cases (3.8 vs. 12.1%; OR 0.29, 95% CI 0.28-0.29). More non-pregnant cases had multiple substance exposures compared with pregnant cases (22.2 vs. 10.9%; OR 2.34, 95% CI 2.29-2.38). There were more moderate effect outcomes in non-pregnant compared with pregnant cases (13.2 vs. 6.3%; OR 2.25, 95% CI 2.20-2.30).



CONCLUSIONS: Outcomes of poisoning exposures in pregnant patients reported to U.S. poison centers are less serious compared to non-pregnant controls, likely due to the lower rates of intentional abuse and self-harm exposures and greater number of minimally toxic environmental exposures.

Language: en