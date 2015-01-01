|
Ngo NV, Gregor SD, Beavan G, Riley B. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Bystanders can play a key role in preventing railway suicides by taking direct action or by raising an alarm. Aims: The study investigated in this context: (1) the prevalence of preventative actions by bystanders; (2) the relationship, if any, between first-hand preventions by bystanders and the degree of ambiguity around the imminence of danger; and (3) the nature of first-hand preventions by bystanders.
prevention; suicide; bystanders; first responders; railway