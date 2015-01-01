Abstract

BACKGROUND: People attending the emergency department (ED) for suicidal crisis are at significantly higher risk of taking their own lives in the week following discharge. Aims: We aimed to evaluate the acceptability and feasibility of implementing a brief clinical aftercare intervention provided through Allied Health Brief Therapies (AHBTs) Clinics.



METHOD: Consecutive referrals (n = 149) to the clinics following assessment in the ED for suicidal crisis formed the study group. This article details participant engagement and retention, service provision, therapeutic alliance, and participant satisfaction with the program. Suicidal ideation and ED utilization 3 months pre-/postintervention were used to assess short-term impact.



RESULTS: The study supports the feasibility of implementing a brief aftercare intervention for those presenting to the ED for suicidal crisis. High rates of therapeutic alliance and satisfaction with the clinic intervention were reported by participants. Impact assessments pointed to a significant reduction in both suicidal ideation and ED utilization following the intervention. Limitations: A substantial number of participants had missing follow-up data. Given this and the absence of a control group, findings must be interpreted with caution.



CONCLUSION: The study supports the acceptability and feasibility of implementing AHBT Clinics as a potential adjunct in the aftercare of people in suicidal crisis.

