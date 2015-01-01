Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study assessed the use of and exposure to handheld laser devices by Canadians and the potential associated health risks. DATA AND METHODS: The 2019 Canadian Community Health Survey collected data from 12,397 Canadians on the prevalence of handheld laser exposure or use, and associated eye or skin injuries.



RESULTS: In 2019, an estimated 12.4% (95% CI: 11.4% to 13.4%) of Canadians reported using a handheld laser device or being exposed to its beam in the previous year, and those between the ages of 12 and 17 represented 30.5% (95% CI: 26.6% to 34.4%) of users. The highest laser device use or exposure was among those with a university education (13.8%; 95% CI: 11.8% to 15.8%), and a significant trend was found over income categories (p < 0.0001). The highest prevalence of exposure or use involved laser pointers (69.4%; 95% CI: 65.4% to 73.4%), followed by laser toys (38.5%; 95% CI: 34.6% to 42.5%), laser torches (8.2%; 95% CI: 6.1% to 10.4%) and-lastly-search-and-rescue lasers (0.8%E; 95% CI: 0.3% to 1.2%). Overall, 0.7%E (95% CI: 0.2% to 1.2%) of Canadians reported discomfort or injury in the past 12 months. One-quarter (27.9%; 95% CI: 23.8% to 31.9%) of users had a laser beam intentionally directed toward their eyes or skin. Most users did not buy the device (56.3%; 95% CI: 52.1% to 60.5%), while 40.5% (95% CI: 36.2% to 44.7%) purchased it at a Canadian retail store or online (3.8%E; 95% CI: 2.6% to 5.0%).



DISCUSSION: The prevalence of handheld laser device use and beam exposure was 12.4% (95% CI: 11.4% to 13.4%), representing approximately 3.9 million Canadians. While the number of reported injuries was low, ongoing surveillance helps assess the effectiveness of current risk management approaches for laser products.

