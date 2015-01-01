|
Yeganeh L, Bugeja L, Berecki J, Laughlin A, Ibrahim J. J. Aging Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to quantify and describe the characteristics of emergency department (ED) injury presentations and subsequent hospital admissions among residents of residential aged-care facilities (RACFs) in Victoria, Australia between 2008 and 2018.
injury; emergency department; nursing home; residential aged care