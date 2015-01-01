Abstract

The objective was to investigate the association between rate of torque development (RTD) and torque steadiness (TS) of the lower limb and the occurrence of prospective falls in community-dwelling older adults without falls in the previous year. One hundred older adults performed the tests to obtain the RTD and TS of the hip, knee, and ankle. New episodes of falls were monitored through telephone contact for a prospective period of 12 months. The association of RTD and TS with the occurrence of prospective falls was verified by multiple logistic regression adjusted for confounding variables. There was no association between RTD of hip, knee, and ankle and prospective falls. Only the TS at 50% of the peak torque of the hip flexors was associated with the occurrence of future falls (p =.023). Identifying modifiable risk factors for the first fall in older adults is essential for the development of adequate prevention programs.

Language: en