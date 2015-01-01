Abstract

We investigated the association between type and frequency of elder maltreatment (EM) and residential setting (rural, suburban, and urban settings in the U.S. and northern and southern cities in Europe). We used data on 7,225 participants from European and U.S. cross-sectional studies to estimate rates of EM in three domains in the five settings in logistic-linear models that included setting and demographic variables and tested prespecified contrasts on settings. Northern Europe is similar to the U.S. in rate of financial exploitation; the Mediterranean has higher rates than either of the other two. For emotional and physical maltreatment, the Mediterranean is similar to the U.S; Northern Europe has higher rates. EM differs between and within settings in the U.S. and Europe. There is a need for rigorous research to examine the effects of residential settings and environment on EM. Interventions to reduce EM should be explored.

Language: en