Molobe ID, Odukoya OO. J Migr Health 2021; 3: 100034.
(Copyright © 2021)
34405184
The study assessed the prevalence of drug use and drug trafficking among Nigerian returned migrants from Libyan detention centers in the transit or destination along the Mediterranean irregular migration route. This is a descriptive cross sectional study. The study population was restricted to migrants who returned from May 2017 and April 2018. A total of 382 (238 male and 144 female) were contacted and provided information for this study. These participants were recruited using judgemental and snowballing techniques. Both quantitative and qualitative methods of data collection were used.
Language: en
Drug use; Drug trafficking; Irregular migration; Libya; Mediterranean route; Nigerians