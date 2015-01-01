SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kesireddy S, Yanamandra N. J. Obstet. Gynecol. India 2021; 71(3): 330-332.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s13224-021-01429-6

PMID

34404966

Abstract

Primary amenorrhea is generally because of congenital defects in the uterine anatomy or because of gonadal dysgenesis. Here we are presenting a rare case of primary amenorrhea due to the uterine transection caused by a blunt trauma secondary to a road traffic accident at the age of 2 years. To the best of our knowledge, this is the only case reported.


Language: en

Keywords

Blunt trauma; Pelvic injury; Primary amenorrhea; Uterine injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print