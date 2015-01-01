|
Citation
Kesireddy S, Yanamandra N. J. Obstet. Gynecol. India 2021; 71(3): 330-332.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
34404966
Abstract
Primary amenorrhea is generally because of congenital defects in the uterine anatomy or because of gonadal dysgenesis. Here we are presenting a rare case of primary amenorrhea due to the uterine transection caused by a blunt trauma secondary to a road traffic accident at the age of 2 years. To the best of our knowledge, this is the only case reported.
Language: en
Keywords
Blunt trauma; Pelvic injury; Primary amenorrhea; Uterine injury