SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Barros SC, Pimentel DR, Oliveira CM, Bonfim CV. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2021; 74(5): e20200630.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/0034-7167-2020-0630

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to identify factors associated with homicides in women who had prior notification of violence in the state of Pernambuco, 2011 to 2016.

METHODS: a transversal, quantitative and observational study, guided by the STROBE tool, with data of homicides of women obtained from the Mortality Information System; and of violence against women, from the Grievance Notification Information System. The logistic regression model was used to verify the factors associated with the homicides.

RESULTS: there were 32,308 cases of violence against women and 1,162 homicides. The chances of homicide were higher for women: victims of physical violence (2.39 times more), aggression by object of court (2.32 times more), aggression by firearm (6 times more), and when there was a recurrence of violence (3.82 times more).

CONCLUSIONS: association of physical violence, agression by object of court, aggression by firearm, recurrence of violence with homicides of women in the state of Pernambuco was found.


Language: pt
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print