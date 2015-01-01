Abstract

Beliefs that are too rigid and misadjusted may legitimize interpersonal relationships marked by verbal, physical, or sexual violence. A systematic literature review was performed to identify the existence of maladaptive beliefs (MBs) in interpersonal relationships of young adults and their association with problematic behaviors. Following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines, studies were obtained through a search in multiple databases: EBSCOhost, PubMed, and Web of Science. Of the 1,280 articles retrieved, 42 were retained for further analysis and 15 were considered eligible for inclusion. In addition, seven studies were added through manual search, leading to a final sample of 15 articles, published between 1964 and 2021. Only empirical studies with quantitative methodologies were included.



OBJECTIVEs, sample (age in years), sample type, country of origin of studies, instruments, control group, and results and main conclusions were extracted from each study.



RESULTS suggest the existence of MBs that may legitimize antisocial behavior and violence, whether physical, sexual, gender, domestic, or in intimate relationships. Some intervention programs were also identified, with different approaches with a reasonable degree of efficacy in changing these beliefs or in reducing the rates of recidivism by the aggressors.

