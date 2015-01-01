|
Citation
|
Krylova ES. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2021; 121(5. Vyp. 2): 35-40.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Media Sphera)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To determine clinical and psychopathological specifics of the first depressive episode (DE) in the context of formation of personality anomalies and their dynamics in adolescence. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Two hundred and thirty-seven patients (180 male, 57 female), aged 16 to 25 years, with the first DE and comorbid personality disorder (PD) were clinically observed and psychopathologically evaluated. Later 149 patients from this group participated in the follow-up study.
Language: ru
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Comorbidity; Mood Disorders; youth; adolescence; *Bipolar Disorder/epidemiology; *Depressive Disorder, Major; depressive episode; Follow-Up Studies; personality disorder; Personality Disorders/epidemiology