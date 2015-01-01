Abstract

Self-poisoning is a common method of suicide, for which various medications are used, including antidepressants. A non-systematic review of Russian-language and English-language publications, by keywords, in the databases: ELibrary.ru, PubMed, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. The purpose of the review was to analyze the literature on new risk factors and methods of their reduction in suicides with self-poisoning with antidepressants. Every fifth (20%) self-poisoning performed with antidepressants. In self-poisoning attempts, one drug used in 55% of cases, and more than one drug was used in 45% of cases. Impulsive suicides account for up to half of all suicide cases. Risk factors for impulsive suicides include the presence of impulsive character traits, female gender, young age, and the use of psychostimulants. The WHO Regional Office for Europe's mhGAP-IG guidelines recommend limiting access to a patient at risk of suicide to a weekly dose of an antidepressant. Preferably, the use of antidepressants from the group of SSRIs in small forms of release.

Language: ru