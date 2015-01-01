|
Citation
|
Cardoso DP, Oliveira D, Antunes B, Saraiva R, Angus K, Gallardo E, Rosário F. Acta Med. Port. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Centro Editor Livreiro da Ordem dos Medicos)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Alcohol consumption ranks among the top ten risk factors contributing to the global disease burden. Several international organizations recommend the use of the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test to screen for at-risk drinkers. However, a fully validated Portuguese version of this test is lacking. The aim of this study is to systematically review validated versions of the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test in the Portuguese language, the documented problems and solutions in its application and proposed cut-offs to identify at-risk drinkers. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A systematic search will be performed in Ovid MEDLINE, CINAHL, PsycINFO, ÍndexRMP, LILACS, African Journals Online and SciELO databases, along with grey literature searches to identify validation studies of the AUDIT in Portuguese. Two authors will independently extract data and assess the studies' methodological quality, using QUADAS-2 and CASP checklists.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol-Related Disorders; Alcohol-Induced Disorders; Alcoholism/epidemiology; Mass Screening