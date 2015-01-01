|
Melkonian A, Ham L, Mobley A. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Alcohol intoxication is associated with significant negative social consequences. Social information processing theory provides a framework for understanding how the accurate decoding and interpretation of social cues are critical for effective social responding. Acute intoxication has the potential to disrupt facial emotion recognition. If alcohol impairs the processing and interpretation of emotional cues, then the resultant behavioral responses may be less effective. The current study tested the association between alcohol intoxication and facial emotion recognition in a naturalistic field study of intoxicated participants.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; alcohol intoxication; emotion recognition; field study; social information processing