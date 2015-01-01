Abstract

Agent-based modeling and G-computation can both be used to estimate impacts of intervening on complex systems. We explored each modeling approach within an applied example: interventions to reduce posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). We used data from a cohort of 2,282 adults representative of the adult population of the New York City metropolitan area from 2002-2006, of whom 16.3% developed PTSD over their lifetimes. We built four models: G-computation, an agent-based model with no between-agent interactions, an agent-based model with violent interaction dynamics, and an agent-based model with neighborhood dynamics. Three interventions were tested: reducing violent victimization by 1) 37.2% (real-world reduction), 2) 100%, and 3) supplementing the income of 20% of lower-income participants. The G-computation model estimated population-level PTSD risk reductions of 0.12% (95% CI: -0.16, 0.29), 0.28% (95% CI: -0.30, 0.70), and 1.55% (95% CI: 0.40, 2.12), respectively. The agent-based model with no interactions replicated the findings from G-computation. Introduction of interaction dynamics modestly decreased estimated intervention effects (income supplement risk reduction dropped to 1.47%), whereas introduction of neighborhood dynamics modestly increased effectiveness (income supplement risk reduction increased to 1.58%). As compared with G-computation, agent-based modeling permitted deeper exploration of complex systems dynamics at the cost of further assumptions.

