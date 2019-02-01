Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objectives of this study were to describe poisonings occurring in older or disabled patients residing in structured living facilities, identify risk factors, and propose preventive measures.



METHOD: This was a prospective and observational study, covering all cases of poisoning occurring in structured living facilities in the Brittany region of France. All calls were received at the Grand Ouest Poison Control Centre (PCC) of Angers and were recorded from 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2020. The clinical severity of the poisonings was assessed using the Poisoning Severity Score (PSS). Clinical severity was compared by univariate and multivariate analyses using the following dependent variables: PSS score < 2 and PSS ≥ 2.



RESULTS: This study included 158 residents with a median age of 83 years (5-116 years old). The average number of residents supervised by a member of the supervisory staff was 11 (+/-10.7). The substance ingested was a personal hygiene product or a cleaning product in 48% and 25% of cases, respectively. The most frequently ingested product was a bar of soap (n = 20). All moderate to severe cases (4.6%, n = 8 including one death) occurred in residents with dementia living in nursing homes for elderly patients, and 9% of residents required hospital treatment. In more than 50% of cases (n = 83), the product was provided by the facility and in 23% (n = 40), it was brought in by the family. Ingestion of a bar of soap or a product brought in by the family was significantly associated with higher poisoning severity (PSS ≥ 2). After adjustment for age, sex and the number of residents per supervisor, the severity of poisoning was significantly greater after ingestion of a bar of soap (OR = 12.33, CI95 [2.12, 71.63], p = 0.005).



CONCLUSION: Older adults residing in medical facilities who have a history of dementia and/or cognitive impairment are more at risk of non-medicinal product poisoning. Clinical severity and the hospitalisation rate were greater when bar soap was ingested.

