Citation
Silverberg ND, Otamendi T, Dulai A, Rai R, Chhina J, MacLellan A, Lizotte PP. Concussion 2021; 6(3): CNC92.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
DOI
PMID
34408906
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Clinical practice guidelines for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) management call on family physicians to proactively screen and initiate treatment for mental health complications, but evidence suggests that this does not happen consistently. The authors aimed to identify physician-perceived barriers and facilitators to early management of mental health complications following mTBI.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; mild traumatic brain injury; primary care; knowledge translation; clinical practice guidelines; family medicine; theoretical domains framework