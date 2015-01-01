|
Corbin-Berrigan LA, Wagnac, Vinet SA, Charlebois-Plante C, Guay S, Beaumont LD. Concussion 2021; 6(3): CNC93.
It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of Canadians of all ages play American football at all levels, through various organizations [1]. Although the positive health effects of organized sports such as football are well known and reported [2], health issues associated with contact sports have received a lot of attention due to concussion incidence [3]. In fact, when it comes to concussion incidence among organized sports, football is at the top of the list [4]. It is estimated that 85% of Canadian university football players will have sustained at least one concussion in their sporting career [5]. In recent years, the scientific community has raised the concern that practicing this contact sport could lead to long-term sequelae on brain function, such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative disease of the brain, studied postmortem in a variety of contact sports players [6,7]. CTE research has led scientists to look above and beyond clinical history of concussion and to study head impacts from a broader perspective. A handful of researchers have linked head impact exposure, regardless of concussion occurrence, to alterations in cerebral structure and function in a variety of sports [8-12]. Many scientists agree that repeated head impacts could play a causative role for long-term deficits and neurodenegeration studied in retired athletes [13,14], such as CTE. [9,10]
concussion; American football; head impact kinematics; head impacts; instrumented helmets; subconcussive head impacts