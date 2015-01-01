Abstract

As an ethnic religion, the Amish are of interest to population health researchers due to a distinctive health profile arising from ethnic attributes, including a closed genetic pool and shared culture that shapes lifestyle practices. Amish-focused health research both furthers our knowledge of health conditions by comparing Amish with non-Amish and assists health practitioners in serving this rapidly growing population. Amish health research, now representing approximately a quarter of all Amish-focused publications, is in need of review, to the end of strengthening this knowledge body's coherence, clarifying research directions, and identifying knowledge gaps, lapses, and stagnations. Herein, we synthesize and discuss Amish physical health conditions research, both the population's distinctive health profile and mechanisms shaping this profile. Specifically, we summarize research addressing BMI, physical activity, and body image; diet and supplements; cancer; cardiovascular conditions; communicable diseases; immunity; sleep; genetic disorders; tobacco and alcohol use; periodontal conditions; traumatic injuries; natural treatments for burns; fertility; and sexually transmitted diseases. In reflection, we raise questions about the nature of intervening mechanisms shaping the Amish health profile, the strange omission of several common independent variables commonly used when studying other ethnic groups' health, several recurring methodological complications, and public health policy considerations.

