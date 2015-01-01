|
Antelo E, Saldaña O, Rodríguez-Carballeira. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2021; 12(1): e1954776.
BACKGROUND: Previous studies indicate that social functioning and resilience can mitigate the adverse psychological effects of interpersonal violence. Unfortunately, the role of these variables has not been studied in survivors of groups, organizations, and communities in which psychological abusive strategies are inflicted to recruit and dominate their members.
resilience; psychological violence; resiliencia; 心理韧性; abuso psicológico en grupos; adaptación social; Cult survivors; distress; group psychological abuse; interpersonal trauma; malestar; social adjustment; supervivientes de sectas; trauma interpersonal; violencia psicológica; 人际创伤; 团体心理虐待; 心理暴力; 痛苦; 社会适应; 邪教幸存者