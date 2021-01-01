Abstract

The occurrence of sexual behavior that poses heightened risk for negative outcomes (e.g., condomless sex, sex with new or unfamiliar partners) often involves drinking alcohol for social and enhancement purposes, with female college students being particularly at-risk for resulting consequences. This study examined whether alcohol use, drinking motives, and sex-related impelling cues (i.e., cues that may impel one toward engaging in sexual activity) could predict sexual behaviors that pose heightened risk for negative consequences among female undergraduates. A total of 251 drinking episodes from 56 female college students (M age = 19.66) were obtained via surveys assessing alcohol use, drinking motives, sex-related impelling cues, and sexual behaviors at the event level. Relationships between variables were examined via main effect and factorial generalized estimating equations for social, enhancement, coping, and conformity drinking motives. In each main effects model, sex-related impelling cues were the only significant predictor. Significant three-way interactions were found in the social and enhancement factorial models, such that sexual behaviors that pose heightened risk for negative consequences occurred 58.81% and 55.81% of the time, respectively, under conditions of high drinks, motives, and sex-related impelling cues. This study provides a more nuanced understanding of the circumstances under which these sexual behaviors are most likely to occur, necessitating the consideration of sex-related impelling cues in addition to previously known predictors (i.e., alcohol use and drinking motives). This knowledge may assist in developing targeted interventions designed to reduce sexual behavior that poses heightened risk for negative consequences and ultimately improve the lives of college women. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

