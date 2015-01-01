|
Citation
|
Laporte N, Ozolins A, Westling S, Westrin, Wallinius M. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: 698372.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34408680
|
Abstract
|
Self-harm, comprising non-suicidal self-injury, and suicide attempts, is a serious and potentially life-threatening behavior that has been associated with poor life quality and an increased risk of suicide. In forensic populations, increased rates of self-harm have been reported, and suicide is one of the leading causes of death. Aside from associations between self-harm and mental disorders, knowledge on self-harm in forensic psychiatric populations is limited. The purpose of this study was to characterize the clinical needs of a cohort of forensic psychiatric patients, including self-harm and possible risk factors thereof. Participants (N = 98) were consecutively recruited from a cohort of forensic psychiatric patients in Sweden from 2016 to 2020. Data were collected through file information, self-reports, and complemented with semi-structured interviews.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide attempt; non-suicidal self-injury; forensic psychiatric patients; ISAS scale; psychiatric disorders; self-harm