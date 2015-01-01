Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study collected retrospective data on adolescent binge drinking (ABD) (5 drinks for boys, 4 for girls per occasion at least once per month) and/or extreme adolescent binge drinking (EABD) (10 or more drinks per occasion at least once per month) and tested for associations with demographic and diagnostics variables including alcohol and other substance use disorders (AUD/SUD).



METHODS: Cross-sectional data were collected from young adult (age 18-30 yrs) American Indians (AI) (n = 534) and Mexican Americans (MA) (n = 704) using a semi-structured diagnostic instrument.



RESULTS: Thirty percent (30%) of the sample reported ABD and 21% reported EABD. Those having had monthly ABD were more likely to be AI and have less education; those having had EABD were more likely to be AI, male, younger, have less education and lower economic status compared to participants without ABD. ABD/EABD was associated with higher impulsivity, a family history of AUD, and lower level of response to alcohol (ORs = 1.0-2.0), as well as with adult AUD (ORs = 3.7-48), other substance use disorders (ORs = 3.5-9), and conduct disorder/ antisocial personality disorder (ORs = 2.0-2.6), but not with anxiety/depression. Monthly EABD further increased the odds of AUD/SUD.



CONCLUSIONS: Although binge drinking was more common in AI compared to MA, there were little effects of race in individual risk factor analyses. Monthly ABD and EABD were common among these AI/MA as adolescents, and, as with other ethnic groups, these drinking patterns resulted in highly significant increases in the odds of developing alcohol and other substance use disorders in young adulthood.

