Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study assessed the efficacy of a neurocognitive screening evaluation and brief therapy model to improve RTW outcomes for workers who experienced mild head injuries.



METHODS: Patients referred were evaluated using a neurocognitive and psychological screening battery. Work-focused cognitive behavioral therapy was provided when appropriate, addressing the role of negative emotional adjustment and functional sleep disturbance in prolonging recovery.



RESULTS: Average time to RTW was 7 weeks post-evaluation, despite workers being off an average of 10 months between injury and referral dates. Overall, 99% were released to full-duty work without restrictions or accommodations.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates the favorable outcomes achieved via a structured, clinically driven program for workers who experience head-involved injuries, validating previous research on the importance of recognizing the role of psychological factors in prolonging concussion recovery.

