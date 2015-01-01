Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to adapt the Wilson-Sims Fall Scale to Turkish and assess the levels of sensitivity and selectivity. DESIGN AND METHODS: The scale consisting of two sections and 15 items including age, gender, mental and physical status, elimination, impairments, gait/balance, falls' history, medications, and detox protocol was administered to 750 patients in psychiatric clinic.



FINDINGS: The kappa coefficient of the study (K: 0.44, p < .000) showed a moderate agreement. The sensitivity and selectivity rates of the scale were 78.5% and 77.6%, respectively. Positive and negative predictive values were 6.25% and 99.4%. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: The scale has acceptable sensitivity and selectivity values. It is best practice to use both Wilson-Sims and Itaki Scale simultaneously for identification of patients at risk of falling.

