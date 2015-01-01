Abstract

Suicide is a complex phenomenon and a global public health problem that involves several biological factors that could contribute to the pathophysiology of suicide. There is evidence that epigenetic factors influence some psychiatric disorders, suggesting a predisposition to suicide or suicidal behavior. Here, we review studies of molecular mechanisms of suicide in an epigenetic perspective in the postmortem brain of suicide completers and peripheral blood cells of suicide attempters. Besides, we include studies of gene-specific DNA methylation, epigenome-wide association, histone modification, and interfering RNAs as epigenetic factors. This review provides an overview of the epigenetic mechanisms described in different biological systems related to suicide, contributing to an understanding of the genetic regulation in suicide. We conclude that epigenetic marks are potential biomarkers in suicide, and they could become attractive therapeutic targets due to their reversibility and importance in regulating gene expression.

Language: en